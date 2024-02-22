TAG Heuer’s new golf watch is eye-catching and shot tracking

Lifestyle image of the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition surrounded by golf balls
(Image credit: TAG Heuer)
TAG Heuer has teamed up with Malbon Golf on a new exclusive golf watch, called the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition.

TAG’s boldest design yet, the watch boasts blue, green and yellow colours, a cartoon golf ball on the watch face, as well as shot tracking features to support you on the golf course.

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, TAG Heuer has just announced its latest collaboration with Malbon Golf. The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition is the brands’ most colourful design yet, and features golf tracking features that any golf enthusiast will love.

TAG Heuer is well known for its sport-inspired designs, like its Formula 1 and motorsport watches and colourways. Now, TAG Heuer is moving into the golf world with its newest collaboration with golf lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf.

As golf has increasingly caught the attention of the younger generation, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition is a fresh approach to golf watches, by blending sport features with classic timekeeping accents. The exclusive collaboration is unlike any TAG Heuer watch we’ve seen before, as it features two unique digital watch faces, one of which showcases a golf ball wearing a hat with a cartoon face.

The first face has ‘TAG Heuer x Malbon Performance Club’ around the dial with the cartoon golf ball at the centre. The bezel has 18 markings that represents the 18 holes on a golf course, and the 45mm Titan Grade II case is displayed in turquoise, yellow and green colourways, inspired by Malbon Golf’s branding.

The second watch face is more quintessentially TAG Heuer, with its three chronograph dial, hour markers and hands. The ability to flip between the two faces is what makes this watch appeal to a wider audience, as it can be worn at all times and not just on the golf course. The case is also extremely lightweight so it’s perfect for any occasion, especially during sporting events.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition on a white background

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

For those who only want to wear it while playing golf, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition has plenty of golf features to support their game. Similar to the feature sets of the best golf watches, the watch automatically tracks every shot you make and offers information about each hole, without you needing to interact with the watch.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition has an impressive battery life and will keep score over five hours, so it won’t disrupt your game. It has a range of sensors that learns your performance and behaviours so it can recommend different clubs and shots to help elevate your golfing experience. It also comes equipped with a pulsometer, timer, alarm and stopwatch.

The watch is finished with a duo of custom straps to choose from, including a plain black strap or bright sporty green option. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Malbon Golf Edition will be available on the TAG Heuer website and in select boutiques from 26th February but you can register for it now.

