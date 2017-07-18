T3 Quick Hit: Yes these shoes look weird as hell but for walkers they're a must

If you're looking to tackle a running trail or peak-related challenge, you're going to need a sturdy yet modern pair of boots. The Audi of outdoor shoemakers, Salomon is on the case, with the new Out Path Pro GTX.

Yes, they look more like something you'd wear for surfing, but they're actually state of the art walking boots.

Weighing only 337 grams, it’s as light as a trail running shoe, but still offers the durability, protection and stability of a light hiking shoe.

Salomon’s new Active Support Technology protects your ankles in uneven and uncharted territory, while still maintaining lightness and delivering exceptional freedom of movement.

The Pro GTX is a masterpiece of resistant mesh, with an innovative, seamless construction technique that involves welding textile onto textile. The result is a stronger and more durable shoe that's both sturdy, light and comfortable.

Here comes some the science: the upper of the boot uses water resistant, synthetic textile. There's a protective heel cap, a protective toe cap and a lateral zip gaiter. The lining of the boot features Gore-Tex Performance Comfort Footwear. Finally, the sole has a High Traction Contagrip Midsole, an injected EVA Sockliner and an EVA shaped footbed.

The Out Path Pro GTX boot is available now from Salomon for £165 in either navy or lime. We'll have a proper review for you shortly.