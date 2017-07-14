T3 Quick Hit: Walk hard but stay cool with the Salewa Delta Dry Tee, 2XU Power Recharge Recovery Tights and Odlo Ceramicool

Whether you're planning to tackle the upcoming Three Peaks Challenge or simply looking to nail down the right clothing for your ongoing fitness overhaul in 2017, we have two new additions to round off your fitness wardrobe - the Salewa Pedroc Delta Dry Tee and the 2XU Power Recharge Recovery Tights.

The 2XU Power Recharge Recovery Tights take compression to the next level, with performance as striking as their look.

Used by the Saracens rugby and Great Britain hockey teams, these unisex garments use 'graduated stamping technology' to help boost blood flow. This has been proven to aid faster muscle repair and reduced swelling.

Meanwhile, the mysteriously-named PWX 105D 'supports and stabilises key leg muscles and relieve soreness'.

Moisture wicking keeps you dry, flatlock seams reduce chafing, while a combo of impregnated antibacterial stuff and UPF50+ sun protection keep your legs fresh and sunburn free.

2XU Power Recharge Recovery Tights are £99.

The Pedroc Delta Dry Tee from Salewa is a breathable and quick-drying men’s T-shirt for speed hiking and mountain training.

Available in sizes from XS to XXL, this wicking tee uses Polartec Delta with Polygiene, a 4-way stretch cooling synthetic fabric designed to manage body temperature and reduce odour.

The fabric’s structure moves heat away from the body, and manages sweat at the skin. Hydrophilic (water-attracting) yarns knitted in a radiator matrix assist the skin’s natural cooling response and also absorb and distribute water/sweat around the fabric.

Hydrophobic (water-repelling) zones made of special knitted yarns then promote maximum breathability and quick drying time.

And finally, reflective prints ensure visibility during early starts and late finishes.

Salewa Pedroc Delta Dry Tee is £50 in Oil Green, Limelight or Delta Night Black.

Finally, we have the new Ceramicool base layer range from base layer champs Odlo.

Available for both men and women, the Ceramicool range offers a slightly different take on skin-cooling fabric technology, and claims to reduce body temperature by a full 1°C.

The lightweight Ceramicool yarn draws heat away from the body while allowing for the flow of cool air, making it perfect addition to your outdoor workouts on a balmy summer's day.

Apparently 'inspired by ice crystals', the powder blue range is comfortable as well as breathable, and another ideal bit of summer hiking and workout wear.

The Ceramicool range includes shirts, T-shirts, vests, boxer shorts and 'pants', with pricing starting from £20