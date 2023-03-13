T3 Awards 2023: nominations are now open so have your say

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Awards are the crowning point in the tech calendar. Our own Oscars, if you will, for the technology you use every day. The winners here are truly the best in their categories to be released over the past year and should be on your wishlist – if you don't already own them.

For the 2023 Awards, T3 is sharpening up its focus to what we do best, and that's highlighting the best of the best. The objects of desire that, not only give the best performance, but also look incredible.

T3 has brought you the best in technology and lifestyle since 1996 and has held the T3 Awards since 2006. While the awards switched to a digital event over the pandemic, this year the headline awards will again be announced in person at an event in London. The full list of awards will be announced online during the week of 5th June and will be in T3 Magazine issue 348, on sale 8th June 2023.

This year there are over 80 award categories to be chosen, and the nominations for those shortlists is now open. Categories cover everything from laptops and TVs, to air fryers and running shoes, as well as overall awards for best retailer, brand and product. For 2023, our Design Awards are in association with Wallpaper* and showcase cutting-edge design in products across our Tech, Home and Active sections.

You can enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2023 here (opens in new tab) and you can view all the winners of the 2022 T3 Awards here.

As well as having a chance to nominate products, for 2023 we are also giving readers the chance to vote for a Readers' Choice award that will be announced alongside our headline awards at the ceremony. This will be available to vote on once the nominations have closed.

New for 2023: T3 Design Awards in association with Wallpaper*

Following the launch of Design Icons in 2022, this year we will present the T3 Design Awards in association with Wallpaper* (opens in new tab). These awards cover the full range of products with individual recognition given to technology, home and active sections, as well as one overall winner.

To qualify for the Design Awards the products must be beautiful and innovative in their design and available to buy in the last 12 months. Our panel of judges will include experts from both T3 and Wallpaper*, guaranteeing that the winners are the ultimate in style and sophistication.

How to make your nominations

We've got lots of opinions about what should be on the shortlists and even what might ultimately win, but we are again taking nominations for the T3 Awards from brands, marketers and fans, so even more worthy products are brought to our attention.

Enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2023 here (opens in new tab)

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. We already consider every product we have given a five-star review to since June 2022, so there's no need to add these – although feel free to do so if it makes you happy. Nominations close on Friday 31st March, 2023.