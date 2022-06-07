T3 Awards 2022: all the Home Living award winners, from fans to mattresses

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are so many T3 Awards for products for your home, we've split them into three sub-categories: the self-explanatory kitchen living and garden living and this one: home living. Here, we acclaim the very best in home comforts, cleaners and wellness products, from the best mattress to the best vacuum cleaner.

These are the kind of products we use every day, often without even thinking about them. And in fact, to be the best in these categories often requires something that's as unobtrusive as possible. Let's applaud these all-too-frequently unsung heroes then, with the winners of the T3 Awards for Home Living. You can also look through all the T3 Awards 2022 nominees – there are an awful lot of them!

Best Home Air Device: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool: human Dyson not included (Image credit: Dyson)

Apologies for the slightly awkward name of this T3 Award, but it seemed neater than calling it 'best fan, air purifier, humidifier, heater or dehumidifier'. Even so, it seems fitting that the winner this year is a champion in no fewer than three of those areas: Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool.

Air purifiers have become increasingly important to consumers since lockdown. Not because they stop viruses, on the whole, but because we have all become much more conscious of the quality of the air in our homes. Dyson's multi-purpose machine reacts automatically to diminished air quality and sets about rectifying it via a set of easy-to-fit filters. It's also an excellent humidifier, again able to spring into action when it detects that your air is becoming unpleasantly dry. Last but not least, it's a powerful fan, with a very nice 'breeze' setting to mimic a natural, cooling wind.

Best Home Air Device shortlist

Dyson Purifier Humdify + Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i, Airthings View Plus

Best vacuum cleaner: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute



(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson again! Given that cordless vacuum cleaners now make up well over 50% of vac sales, we felt duty bound to make our 2022 champion wire-free. And when it comes to cordless vacs, Dyson is still out in front when it comes to cleaning power, stylish yet practical design and features both useful and, let's say, not so useful.

So while you may not make a huge amount of use of the in-built sensors that tell you the size of the particles you are sucking up (!) and you may find the built-in laser slightly terrifying, as it illuminates hidden dust with an unearthly green glow, you will certainly love the brilliant suction. The V15 is not just about raw power; the cleaning heads are among the best we've ever tried, with anti-tangle technology and improved suction.

Cordless vacs from Shark, Miele, Vax and numerous other challengers run Dyson extremely close, but the V15's cleaning performance allied to its light weight, easy bin-emptying, excellent weight distribution and stylish looks make it a narrow but deserving winner here.

Best Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist

Dyson V15 Detect, Miele Boost CX1, Shark IZ320UK, Dyson Omni-Glide, Roidmi P1 Nano Pro, Halo Capsule, Numatic George

Best robot vacuum cleaner: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

(Image credit: Roborock)

This mighty droid won because it is not so much a robot vac as a complete AI home floor-cleaning solution. Those three hoppers in the beast's rather striking battle station of a dock contain clean water with cleaning solution for mopping, dirty water that's been used to mop, and a cleaner bag full of dust and debris that the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has sucked up along the way.

As you can probably gather from that, the robot sucks water and cleaning solution into itself when you set it loose. It then goes about its business, vacuuming and mopping hard floors and actually raising its mop head up when it gets to carpets and rugs. Incredible.

When it's done, the S7 MaxV Ultra returns to base, cleans its own mop and ejects dirt into the other bin. All you have to do is periodically top up the clean tank and empty the dirties. It really is like living in the future, and cleaning performance is also top notch, so long as you use the robot regularly. And given how easy it is, why wouldn't you?

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist

iRobot Roomba J7+, iRobot Roomba S9+, Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, Eufy RoboVac X8, Roborock S7

The Simba Hybrid Pro takes the award for Best Mattress in the T3 Awards 2022 (Image credit: Simba)

Best Mattress: Simba Hybrid Pro

For the second year running, the T3 Award for Best Mattress goes to the Simba Hybrid Pro. It's a competitive market, with various brands vying to create the product that'll keep you as comfy, cool and well-supported as possible as you slumber. We're seeing innovations and advancements in materials appearing all the time – today's best mattresses are a far cry from the cheap and sweaty memory foam models that predominated in the early bed-in-a-box boom.

While a number of other brands put in a good fight, we're still to find something that delivers more effectively than the supremely comfortable Simba Hybrid Pro. This seven-layered model features a cushiony soft topper, a natural wool layer to help regulate heat and stop you from becoming too toasty or too chilly overnight, and various layers of springs and open-cell Simba-Pure foam for the ideal blend of support and bounce. In our Simba Hybrid Pro review, our tester found it delivered a reliably excellent night's sleep.

The mattress to give it the closest run for its money, however, is this year's Highly Commended: the Brook + Wilde Elite. This British brand specialises in high-end mattresses that can be purchased in a variety of firmness options (we always go Firm, for what it's worth). Its eight layers add up to an outstandingly comfortable mattress, and we usually have a Brook + Wilde discount code that makes it a lot more reasonable, too.

The Best Mattress shortlist

Highly commended: Brook + Wilde Elite

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid

Emma Premium

Eve Original Hybrid

Winner: Simba Hybrid Pro

Don't want springs? Explore the word's best memory foam mattresses instead

(Image credit: Future)

Best Duvet: Panda The Cloud Duvet

Our Best Duvet for 2022 is the Cloud Duvet from Panda. This brand specialises in bedding and sleep accessories made from bamboo, a veritable wonder-material that promises to be naturally antibacterial, hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and moisture wicking, and, being the world's fastest growing plant, very sustainable too. It's a lot to live up to, but the Panda Cloud Duvet doesn't disappoint.

Managing to be both eco-friendly and luxurious, this duvet is silky-soft to the touch, with a lightweight yet cosy filling of 50% bamboo stuffing and 50% nano microfibre. Premium detailing, including a playful embroidered Panda logo and a label that helpfully tells you which size of duvet you're handling, help elevate it from the competition, too. In our Panda The Cloud Duvet review, our tester called this "a high-end, luxurious duvet that we pretty much fell in love with from the word go". For more options, including duvets you can combine to increase the tog, head to our best duvet ranking.

The Best Duvet shortlist

Brook + Wilde Marlowe Goose Down Duvet

Emma Cloud Duvet

Winner: Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet

Scooms Hungarian Goose Down duvet

Simba Hybrid Duvet

Here's how to choose the best duvet for allergies

(Image credit: scooms)

Best Pillow: Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow

Finally, we have the T3 Award 2022 for Best Pillow. For the second year, we've found the very comfiest place to rest your head at night is on a Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow. It feels full yet soft, with a luxuriously silky outer casing. It also holds its shape extremely well – even after over a year of use – thanks to a clever multi-chamber design featuring an inner core of 15% down and 85% feather, and an outer chamber of 90% down and 10% feather. If it's down you're after, this is the best pillow we've found.

However. Foam pillows are many people's head-rest of choice, and if that's your preference, you'd be better placed checking out this year's Highly Commended pick: the Levitex Pillow. This brand's USP that it offers a range of different sized pillows based on your build and sleep position. We've been testing out a flatter option (for back sleeping) and medium height option (for side sleeping) and are absolutely sold – having a pillow that 'fits' is a bit of a game-changer. The foam delivers the perfect level of support, and it doesn't trap heat at all either.

Best Pillow shortlist

Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow

Highly Commended: Levitex pillow

Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow

Winner: Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow

Soak&Sleep Supremely Soft As Down pillow