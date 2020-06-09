T3 Awards 2020: ViewSonic Elite XG270QG is officially the best gaming monitor

A good gaming monitor can, literally, be the difference between life and death. Ghosting, glare, screen tearing, slow response times and low refresh rates can lead gamers to play behind the competition, and with a severe handicap when things get competitive online.

That is why a quality gaming monitor is intrinsic to any serious PC gaming setup, and why T3 puts so much stock in reviewing and rating the top monitors for gaming in our prestigious best gaming monitor guide.

It is also why our Best Gaming Monitor shortlist for the T3 Awards 2020 was so impressive, with premium, feature-packed monitors like the LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ, MSI Optix MPG341CQR and Samsung CRG9 making picking an overall winner incredibly hard for the judges.

After much consideration, though, it was the Viewsonic Elite XG270QG that walked away with the Best Gaming Monitor prize. On review T3 gave the XG270QG a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "excellent picture quality", "high colour accuracy" and "sturdy, no-nonesense build".

We were also really impressed with the panel's high 165Hz refresh rate and gamer-perfect 1ms response time, too. Throw in Nvdia G-Sync adaptive sync, a wide 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, as well as a crisp WQHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and the brilliant package delivered really starts to become evident.

The fact that the ViewSonic Elite XG270QG also does all of this for a very competitive and attractive price point just cements it in terms of a top-tier gaming monitor proposition.

Which is why we are super happy to announce that the Best Gaming Monitor Award in the T3 Awards 2020 goes to the ViewSonic Elite XG270QG.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.