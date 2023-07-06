Wahoo! The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets first streaming release date

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following its mega box office run, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will finally land on its first streaming service with Peacock next month.

The streaming platform confirmed that the billion-dollar blockbuster will be available to watch from August 3rd, 2023. The animated adventure film sees Mario and Luigi transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, only to be immediately separated from one another. Mario then teams up with Princess Peach to save his brother from King Koopa himself, Bowser.

A Peacock subscription can be purchased for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year with the platform available in the US and certain US territories. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also available to purchase via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and on Blu-Ray for £14.99 .

Check out the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

Considering Peacock is not directly available in the UK (unless you access it through Sky TV or Now), it's not entirely clear at the moment of writing as to whether the Mario movie will be available to stream on the same date. T3 has reached out to NBCUniversal for clarification.

As someone that grew up adoring Mario (and still does), it was a big surprise when The Super Mario Bros. Movie actually delivered a quality movie experience. Everyone is well aware of the many mishaps with converting video games to the big screen, however, Mario successfully did that with a fun, colorful adventure, charming music, and some genuinely funny moments that work for both adults and kids. Even Chris Pratt's voice wasn't that bad.

This was then followed up by the success of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which went on to earn even bigger acclaim from critics and fans. Video game adaptions aren't slowing down either, with a God of War TV show coming from Amazon, a Horizon Netflix series as well as a Twisted Metal project with Anthony Mackie on Peacock in the works. The latter of which will start rolling out later at the end of July. I'm still personally waiting for a Zelda movie by Peter Jackson but the Mario movie will have to do in the time being.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars an ensemble voice cast of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Jack Black. It will be available to stream from August 3rd, 2023 on Peacock.