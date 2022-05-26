Sony and Netflix partner for Horizon TV series – and this Game of Thrones actor is perfect for Aloy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has teamed up with Netflix to produce a TV series based on the video games Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

The announcement was made during a Sony Business Briefing for Sony Pictures Entertainment (via Press Start (opens in new tab)), where it was confirmed by PlayStation head Jim Ryan that a Horizon series with Aloy is now in the works. It was further confirmed that a God of War TV series is headed to Amazon Prime Video.

The God of War TV adaption was reported on in March by Deadline with The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby said to be behind the series, along with The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Finally, it was noted that a Gran Turismo TV series is in the works too, though that project has yet to find a home as of yet.

Sony has been expanding heavily into Hollywood over the year or so – most notably, releasing the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg earlier this year. An HBO Max series based on The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal is expected to debut in 2023 next.

On top of that, we then have Marvel's Anthony Mackie working on a Twisted Metal adaption with Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell. That show, based on the vehicular combat video game, is headed to Peacock.

For me, personally, Horizon being adapted to Netflix is the most interesting of the bunch. We've already seen that the streaming platform can handle video game adaptions reasonably well with The Witcher series (although that was based more on the book) and the Cuphead animated show, which is fantastic and quite underrated if I do say so.

Aloy is such an important character to PlayStation – arguably one of its biggest mascots now – and the right actor needs to be cast to make the show work. That's why I believe Rose Leslie would be the perfect choice for the role. Best known as Ygritte in Game of Thrones, the Scottish star also appeared in Downton Abbey as Gwen Dawson and was most recently seen in Death on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh.

(Image credit: HBO)

Leslie has yet to headline a really big project and this could be the next logical step in her career. It's also a move that I can see fans welcoming with many having named the star as their ideal choice for Aloy. I would also accept Karen Gillan, of Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy fame. Please, Sony!

No release dates or word on production were noted during the presentation, so it may be a good few years before we see these projects come to life.