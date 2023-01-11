How can I watch The Last of Us? Where to stream HBO's new TV show in the UK

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TV and movie adaptations of major video games have become big business. They've also become great shows to watch, which is the important part. The latest to get the console-to-telly treatment is Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, adapted to multi-part TV show some 10 years on from when the original Sony PlayStation-exclusive game arrived.

We're now two games deep, of course, with The Last of Us Part II having released back in 2020, giving HBO's TV adaptation The Last of Us plenty of breadth to explore and content to pick from. Those who've played both games all the way through might have certain expectations of the show's content, then, but where exactly writer Neil Druckmann's show will head is only teased in the pre-release trailer, which I've embedded below.

When does The Last of Us arrive for streaming? Episode 1 will be available from Sunday 15 January 2023 in the US, meaning we folks in the UK need to wait until the next day, Monday 16 January 2023.

The show will then release week by week, so you can't binge watch it up front, you need to stay strapped in for the ride over nine episodes through nine weeks. Here's a list of The Last of Us episodes and their respective release dates for the UK:

Episode 1 – 16th January 2023

Episode 2 – 23rd January 2023

Episode 3 – 30th January 2023

Episode 4 – 6th February 2023

Episode 5 – 13th February 2023

Episode 6 – 20th February 2023

Episode 7 – 27th February 2023

Episode 8 – 6th March 2023

Episode 9 – 13th March 2023

The Last of Us: Where can I stream the TV show?

For those of us in the UK the words 'HBO Max' may strike fear into your heart. Because we can't really (well, sort of) get that service in ol' Blighty. So how can you stream The Last of Us the TV show? Fear not, there are two key sources in the UK for easy access.

The first, and most accessible to a wider array of people, is by using a NOW (formerly Now TV) subscription. You can get hold of a week-long trial for free to get a taste of episode one to see if it's for you or not. Thereafter you'll need to pay (£4.99 per month), but you can cancel at any time.

I'd also strongly recommend adding NOW Boost to up the quality to 1080p/Full HD, which is an additional cost that paying subscribers can 'bolt on' to their package (totalling £14.99 per month).

You can access NOW through loads of sources, be that your smart TV's built-in apps, or a set-top box or streaming stick such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

How can I stream The Last of Us in 4K?

But settling for 720p base or 1080p resolution seems a little off the mark these days, right? If you want to stream The Last of Us in super 4K Ultra-HD quality then your options are a little more restricted: you'll need a service that provides Sky Atlantic, the most obvious of which is to grab a Sky Q box. Installation, contract and monthly costs vary depending on what services you subscribe to. Sky Stream will also serve you just fine.

Sky Atlantic isn't only available on Sky's own boxes, however, you can also obtain the channel on BT TV, which is a dish-free alternative to Sky Q with access to almost all of the same content. It'll be a more sensible solution for some, depending on circumstances.

What about HBO Max in the UK?

Straight to the point: HBO Max isn't available in the UK, so you can't officially use it. If you're a US-based subscriber and happen to be in the UK and want to catch-up on The Last of Us whilst on your travels, however, then you could use one of the best VPNs as a workaround.

Some people will suggest that you can obtain an HBO Max in the UK by using a VPN service, setting up a separate Google account, using a US zip code, and paying with PayPal. But we cannot recommend this, so would suggest sticking to NOW, Sky Q, Sky Stream, or BT TV as your UK options for streaming The Last of Us. Enjoy!