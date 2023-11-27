As a runner, I love these sub-$100 running shoe Cyber Monday deals

I love running! Not only that, but I also get to test the best running shoes before they hit the market. Around this time of the year, I often cover the best Cyber Monday deals on trainers. Given my background in testing and reviewing running gear, I'm uniquely positioned to know which shoe deals are worth paying attention to now.

But I'm not selfish and would like to share all my findings with you. After all, I've been looking at running shoe deals from all major brands, including Nike, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, and Hoka, and I can't say I'm disappointed with the offers I'm seeing. Below, I collected the sub-$100 running shoe deals I recommend this Cyber Monday. Be careful, though, as most of the offers end tonight!

Nike Pegasus FlyEase Men's Running Shoe: was $130 , now $97.50 at Nike

Nike's FlyEase technology helps you get in and out there shoes easily, which is helpful for everyone, let alone people who, for one reason or another, cause both hands to tie traditional shoe laces. You also get the signature Pegasus running experience, with the Air unit adding a pop to your step as you transition from heel to toe. Use the code CYBER to get 25% off!

Nike Calm Men's Mules: was $60 , now $45 at Nike

I've been eyeballing these mules for recoverym, but they are also handy for the beach or pool. The soft and responsive foam allows for all-day comfort, while a removable heel strap lets you switch up your look. Use the code CYBER to get 25% off until the end of Cyber Monday!

Hoka Rincon 3 Women's Running Shoe: was $125 , now 99.99 at Hoka

Hoka's shoes are famous for providing a max-cushion running experience, but the Rincon 3 takes this to the next level. The third iteration features an asymmetrical tongue, thinner pull tab and a vented-mesh upper for ultimate breathability. Now just under $100 for Cyber Monday!

Saucony Kinvara 14 Women's Running Shoe: was $120 , now $72 at Saucony

Saucony's Kinvara franchise went through a lot of changes in recent years. The latest iteration is lighter and more flexible than before and features the brand's signature cushioning technology, PWRRUN, which has been amped up for a softer feel and even more energy return. Use the code CYBER2023 to save $48!

Saucony Peregrine 13 ST Men's Running Shoe: was $150 , now $90 at Saucony

A new gaiter-like construction for added protection from mud and debris is just one of the many reasons why you must try the Peregrine. Designed for soft ground, this version sports more PWRRUN cushion for a comfortable ride and protective film in high abrasion areas. Use the code CYBER2023 to save $60 today!

New Balance Fresh Foam X Evoz v3: was $99.99 , now $74.99 at New Balance

The Ezoz v3 uses the same Fresh Foam X midsole that delivers a superb cushioning experience we all know and love. The no-sew overlays ensure there is little to no chafing in the shoes, while the seasonal color and outsole execution add excitement to the mix. Save 25% this Cyber Monday!

New Balance Fresh Foam Garoé Midcut (Men's): was $99.99 , now $74.99 at New Balance

Okay, I know this is a hiking shoe as opposed to a running trainer, but I thought even obsessive runners such as me could have a day off! The Fresh Foam Garoé Midcut provides plush comfort underfoot, while the AT Tread outsole has impressive traction on and off the trail. You can own a pair for a bargain basement price of $74.95 this Cyber Monday!

Adidas Adistar 2.0 Men's Running Shoe: was $130 , now $78 at Adidas

I used to love the first iteration of these shoes. The dual-density midsole combines lightweight foam for springy cushioning with a firm compound that cradles the heel. An internal cage locks down the foot for optimal support that never lets up. And they just look awesome! use the code CYBER to get 40% off!