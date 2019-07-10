Stunning Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals include a FREE Huawei Watch GT

If you've been thinking about upgrading your phone to a Huawei P30 or Huawei P30 Pro for some time now – the wait has paid off. These flagship phones are now available at a seriously discounted price and come with a free Huawei Watch GT.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro boast two of the most impressive rear-cameras on the market right now with a 5x and 10x lossless hybrid zoom, respectively. There's also an in-screen fingerprint sensor and all-screen design to boot.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT has GPS and heart-tracking capabilities, as well as a two-week battery life – almost unheard of for a smartwatch. Given the Watch GT started at £199 (but now retails for around £179 on its own), this is a phenomenal freebie.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro bundles are available on a number of different networks, with call, text and 4G mobile data allowances. We've set out some of the best options below. And keep in mind – this freebie offer ends on July 31.

Huawei P30 deals + free smartwatch:

Huawei P30 + FREE Huawei Watch GT | Three | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 100GB of 4G data | £29 a month + £29 upfront cost

If you're looking for an almost-unlimited amount of 4G data to go with your brand-new phone, this Three deal is the way to go. Bundling 100GB of 4G data for just £29 a month, even the most ardent music and video streamers will struggle to get through that allowance each month. And if that hasn't already convinced you, there's the free Huawei Watch GT too.View Deal

Huawei P30 + FREE Huawei Watch GT | Vodafone | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 5GB of 4G data | £24 a month + £50 upfront (with 10OFF code)

If you want to get the cheapest deal available right now – this is it. You'll get the same flagship Huawei P30 handset with the free Huawei Watch GT, but you'll be paying a ridiculously low £24 a month. Of course, it is possible to go cheaper but not without bumping the upfront costs to a ridiculous amount, or dropping the data below the 3GB mark, which is far from ideal.View Deal

Huawei P30 + FREE Huawei Watch GT | EE | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 20GB of 4G data | £31 a month

If you want to take advantage of EE's superfast 4G speeds, then this is easily the best deal available on the network. First off, there's no upfront cost – and the monthly bills are very reasonable at £31 a month. For that you're still getting a sizeable 20GB of data each month.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro deals + free smartwatch:

Huawei P30 Pro + FREE Huawei Watch GT | Three | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 100GB of 4G data | £38 a month + £29 upfront

Similar to the Huawei P30 deal option above, this monthly plan boasts a hefty 100GB allowance for an exceptional price. This Three deal costs less than most average Huawei P30 Pro plans but has a substantial data package. You'll only be paying £38 a month and with a small upfront payment of £29.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro + FREE Huawei Watch GT | O2 | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 30GB of 4G data | £37 a month + £65 upfront (with 10OFF code)

If you don't wan to sign-up to Three, but want an affordable contract, this O2 plan is the best way to go. Monthly bills of £37 and a one-off upfront cost of £65 (with our discount code 10OFF) means this is a very reasonable option. A data allowance of 30GB should see most people through with ease, and you'll get all the O2 Priority benefits the carrier is known for.View Deal

Huawei P30 Pro + FREE Huawei Watch GT | EE | Unlimited calls, unlimited texts | 50GB of 4G data | £43 a month

If you're looking for the fastest 4G speeds available, this is the best EE has to offer on the Huawei P30 Pro. There's nothing to pay upfront and bills are a reasonable £43 a month. For that, you'll get a sizeable 50GB of 4G data, which should be more than enough.View Deal

How to claim your FREE Huawei Watch GT

Once you've purchased your brand-new phone from one of the popular UK carriers listed above, you'll need to wait 14 days and then head to this webpage on the Huawei website – there you will find a form to complete before July 15, 2019.

After you've finished the form, Huawei will post your Huawei Watch GT within 30 days. It's that simple.