The Huawei Watch GT is here to take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch

Landing alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro is Huawei's brand new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT.

The Watch GT is a fitness focused wearable with a classic watch design, hoping to appeal to people who want a smartwatch which doesn't need to be charged every night.

Will it be enough to tempt you away from an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch or Android Wear device?

We've been to hands on with the device to find out.

The Huawei Watch GT is a handsome smartwatch. It's been designed to look like an classic watch, complete with classic watch proportions – it's a slim device at just 10.6mm.

Despite it svelte appearance the Huawei Watch has a battery life of up to 30 days, meaning you'll only need to charge it 12 times a year. That figure is reached with GPS and the heart rate monitor turned off, if enabled you can expect two weeks use before you need to find a charger, that's still pretty impressive.

How has Huawei managed this?

For a start the company ditched Android's Wear OS. Instead the GT run's Huawei's new Lite OS.

As the name 'Lite' suggests, this isn't as fully featured as most rival operating systems – there are no third party apps and you can choose watch faces but you can't customise them.

It feels quite basic.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Huawei Watch GT has some neat tricks up its sleeve.

Huawei has used its AI smarts to make the heart rate sensor more accurate than previous versions, and used a new tri-GPS system, both of which aim to make fitness data more accurate.

You workouts are recorded on Huawei's Health Assistant.

The Huawei Watch GT starts at €199 (around £174), it doesn't replace the Huawei Watch 2, it will sit alongside it in Huawei's wearable range.