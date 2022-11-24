Stellar Black Friday telescope deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a happy alignment of the stars, the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) fall in the part of the year when the evenings get darker earlier and conditions are ideal to start star gazing and planet spotting.

Whether you’re looking for a new beginner’s telescope (opens in new tab) for a novice night-sky explorer, or thinking of upgrading your current scope to one of the best telescopes (opens in new tab) on the market, don’t fumble in the dark, focus on these excellent Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 Reflector Telescope: RRP £479 £379 in Clifton Camera’s Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Newtonian reflector telescope scored a 4-star review (opens in new tab) from our space-gazing expert. This excellent product is one of the best beginner’s telescopes (opens in new tab) on the market. It syncs with a smartphone, uses a planetarium app to find heavenly bodies and can be set up in 15 minutes flat. Currently you can save £100 on the RRP.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope eQuinox: RRP £2,599 £1,749 in Unistellar’s Black Hole Friday sale (opens in new tab) Highly ranked in our best telescopes guide, and given a 4-star review (opens in new tab) by our sky scanning expert, the premium-quality Unistellar eVscope eQuinox is a serious step up for stargazers. It substitutes an eye piece for a screen, shows you much more detail, brightness and colour than any other small telescope you can buy to use in your backyard, and takes excellent photographs. It’s a serious investment too, but at the moment you can save a whopping £850 with Unistellar’s Black Hole Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Sky-Watcher Explorer-130M RRP: £299 £269 with Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Our experts rated the SkyWatcher Explorer 130M Motorised Newtonian Reflector Telescope as the best telescope (opens in new tab) for most people available on the market at the moment. A mid-range motorised scope, it offers a 900mm focal length, f/6.92 aperture and two eyepieces (10mm and 25mm), which enable you to check out neighbouring planets or gaze into deep space. At the moment you can save a tidy £30 by buying from Wex Photo Video.