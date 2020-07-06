SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset deal is an Amazon Summer Sale star

SteelSeries has been killing it recently in terms of gaming audio accessories, with its gaming headsets some of the absolute best in the world today.

That's why when we saw this deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 5 over at Amazon we thought we would bring it to our readers' attentions.

The Arctis 5, which features the widely recognised best mic in gaming, delivers excellent gaming audio thanks to its S1 speaker drivers. Ultra-low distortion audio is what these cans are famous for, which combined with DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound means that immersion in games is top tier.

And you can now get a slice of that elite-level gaming audio performance for a reduced price, as Amazon has sliced 27% off the SteelSeries Arctis 5's price point.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

SteelSeries Arctis 5 | Was: £109.99 | Now: £79.99 | Saving: £30 | Available now at Amazon

One of the best and most stylish gaming headsets on the market with a £30 price cut is just a good deal in our eyes. A 27% price cut on the SteelSeries Arctis 5 achieves this, with Amazon discounting the cans in its Summer Sale. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

