Star Wars Day deal: Get a free Star Wars collectible key at shopDisney

May the Fourth be with you! Today is Star Wars Day, the commemorative day where we celebrate the whole Star Wars media franchise. In celebration of Star Wars Day, we’ve been seeing lots of fun ways to celebrate May the 4th as well as tons of deals on Star Wars memorabilia.

This week, shopDisney has been offering huge discounts on its range of Star Wars products, including 20% off Lego Star Wars sets. If you're a Lego Star Wars fan, we’re sorry to say that the popular sets have already sold out but don’t fret – shopDisney has plenty more deals to shop from. Right now, if you spend £20 or more at shopDisney, you’ll receive the Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key for free.

Get a free Star Wars: A New Hope collectible key here

Disney collectible keys have become increasingly popular over the years and each month, Disney releases new keys and key pins featuring beloved characters and well known Disney symbols.

To celebrate May the 4th, Disney has released its Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key and is automatically adding it to your basket when you spend £20 or more at shopDisney.

So what should you treat yourself to this Star Wars Day to get the Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key for free? At shopDisney, you can find Star Wars action figures, Mandalorian mugs, toy sets, clothes, Funko Pop models and lightsabers.

If you’re interested in browsing Star Wars memorabilia and getting a free Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key, click here. You have until 8am tomorrow (5th May 2022) to shop this deal at shopDisney so hurry, and may the force be with you.

Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary Collectible Key: Free when you spend £20 at shopDisney

Spend £20 at shopDisney and get the Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key for free. The Star Wars: A New Hope 45th Anniversary collectible key features the trademark Disney logo and is a mix of gold and silver colours. C-3PO is the main character on this key, complete with star symbols, Star Wars writing and the date 1977 which is when Star Wars: A New Hope was released.