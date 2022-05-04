5 ways to celebrate Star Wars day and make May 4th memorable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's Star Wars Day, and this May Fourth there are plenty of ways to celebrate that aren't just rewatching all nine films (plus the spin-offs) in an epic movie marathon. Of course, you should do that anyway, or at least cover the original trilogy and the new releases. But in between films we've compiled some other things to do, buy or watch.

Star Wars Day started unofficially as far back as 1979 when there was only one Star Wars movie. Since the franchise became part of Disney, celebrations have become more official and included special events and Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Interestingly, although six of the nine films were released in May, none were actually on May 4th. However, Disney+ has made use of the date for some of its premieres.

Cancel all other plans and use the force to convince your boss that you don't need to come in today. Then, prepare yourself for a day devoted to Jedis, Stormtroopers, lightsaber battles, TIE fighter and X-wing dog fights. Need some inspiration? try one of these five Star Wars suggestions.

(Image credit: Ruggable)

1. Cut some rug

Ruggable offers a wide range of rugs that are machine washable but perhaps its finest are its selection of Star Wars-inspired designs. The Rebellion Rug features a sketch-like image of the Millennium Falcon accompanied by a couple of X-wings and an A-wing. The rug comes in a range of sizes and shapes with prices starting from $99/£89.

2. Listen for the beeps

Apple is releasing a special Behind the Mac film for Star Wars Day exploring how the iconic sound effects for the films were created. The artists at Skywalker Sound (Lucusfilm's sound effects department) explain how the various noises were created and recorded, all then put together on Macs, of course. You can see the preview above but the full film will be available on Apple's YouTube page.

(Image credit: Disney)

3. Book your intergalactic vacation

While both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida feature the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge section, the new 2-night immersive adventure in Florida takes things to a new level.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure is a Disney hotel but it's more than just somewhere to stay. From the moment you check in, you are submerged into a fully interactive adventure that encompasses everything that takes place inside the building. Even your room – or cabin – is part of the event.

Disney describes it as part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-play. You can be as involved as you want as the story plays out over the two days, you can join the rebellion, search for clues, become part of the First Order or just enjoy the show.

It's not a cheap experience by any means – rates start at $749 (£599/AU$1050) per person per night. For two adults that's a starting price of $4809 (£3850/AU$6770) for the two days and more if you're bringing kids. For the ultimate Star Wars adventure though, is any price too much?

(Image credit: Lego)

4. Build you own adventure

Lego has a range of exclusive deals ready for Star Wars Day that end on May 4. Though there are no discounts as such, there are bonus gifts with purchases, such as the Lars family homestead model with purchases over $160/£160, the AT-ST with purchases over $40 (US-only) and a Mandalorian key chain for VIPs with purchases over $70/£70/AU$149.

There are some great new models to buy too. The new Landspeeder is bigger and more detailed while the Death Star Trench Run Diorama is pretty neat and affordable. There's some of the big sets too, such as the AT-AT and Imperial Star Destroyer if you want to spend serious bucks. There's even sets under $25/£20/AU$25 for those who are watching the pennies.

5. Don the helmet, save the princess

There are lots of Star Wars costumes out there of varying qualities that will service you well enough for fancy dress parties and Halloween – my Moroccan robe works a treat for an Obi Wan outfit. If you want to go pro though, you can find some costumes that really live up to the real thing.

The Stormtrooper suit has to be one of the most iconic designs and when done properly, looks very effective. You can now buy an authentic Stormtrooper outfit right off Amazon for a touch over $1200/£1000. Yes, it's not cheap but just thing about how much enjoyment it will bring you.