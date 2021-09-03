Sony's PS5 Showcase will unveil "the future of PS5" – and we're excited

In a move that's true to form, Sony has just wheeled out an unexpected announcement. Sony will hold a 40-minute PlayStation Showcase on September 9, which has certainly caught the gaming community by surprise.

This PlayStation Showcase promises to offer a “look into the future of PS5,” an overview of PS5-related news, and a bunch of “updates from PlayStation Studios” featuring upcoming games to the console.

It’ll be a very public affair, with the PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasting live across Twitch and YouTube to dial up those views. The event itself will feature developers from a range of first and third-party studios, who’ll be discussing what projects they’re working on and, fingers crossed, dropping snippets of info around what's to come in the next year or so.

The brunt of the updates, though, will come from PlayStation Studios, casting one eye to games that'll be arriving sometime this fall and beyond. After the main presentation, Sony says that there'll be more "updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase." Sadly, though, the upcoming PSVR 2 won’t make an appearance this time around, even though Sony has confirmed that it's on its way.

📅 Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2dSeptember 2, 2021 See more

That's about all we know for now, but there's not long to wait before the full details emerge during the showcase. In the meantime, you can check out our picks of the best PS5 games, best PS5 SSDs, and best gaming headsets to make sure you're adequately rigged out ahead of potential new game releases after the showcase.