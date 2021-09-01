Samsung Galaxy Watch gets a cool new walkie-talkie app like the Apple Watch

Samsung has just dropped a new Walkie Talkie app for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic following their launch last week. Now available to download, it enables users to converse with each other through the use of just their wearables.

For now, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series can use it to talk to one another, with older-gen watchers from the company not currently compatible or able to install the app.

XDA Developers spotted the release of the app on the Google Play Store after SamMobile had previously tipped that the app was under development prior to the watches being formally announced. And while it's an innovative little feature, Samsung isn’t the first brand to release an app of this kind, with Apple releasing a similar walkie-talkie app not so long ago.

The company says that users can “have instant conversations, just like if they were using a walkie-talkie.” Unlike the Apple Watch app, however, which permits up to two people to join in on the instant chat feature, Samsung’s walkie-talkie interface allows “two or more users” to participate.

(Image credit: XDA Developers )

Design-wise, it apes many of the Apple Watch app's key features, displaying an interface with a large button to tap and hold to talk. It's a nifty addition to the new smartwatches, and one that'll hopefully someday extend to older Samsung watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

News of the app follows lots of recent buzz surrounding Samsung's new smartwatches, including the added functionality of Spotify offline playback and Google's YouTube Music app for Wear OS. Apps like these and the new walkie-talkie feature all contribute to a better user experience when using the wearables, and likely make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series destined for such great things as, say, topping our hyper-prestigious best smartwatch list.

