Sony PS5 will launch alongside a new PSVR 2 designed for PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2) will come with a host of built-in cameras that will arm it with everything it needs to tap into the wonderful world of Augmented Reality (AR) when it launches alongside the PlayStation 5 (PS5) in 2020, it's been revealed.

First uncovered by Dutch blog Let'sGoDigital, a patent filing for the alleged PSVR2 reveals that it will sport a near-identical design to the existing PlayStation VR (PSVR) – save for the addition of two integrated cameras at the front, and one at the rear.

There's also a camera in the Move controller, LEDs baked into the headset itself for improved tracking and motion detection and a dedicated screen in each eyepiece that's capable of projecting 3D images into the user's retina, Let'sGoDigital adds.

The culmination of all these components will power an exciting new 'Transparent Mode' that will allow the wearer to see their surroundings, just like when wearing an AR headset – suggesting there is at least one PSVR AR title on Sony's roadmap.

(Image credit: Let'sGoDigital)

Some rumour-spinners believe that the Sony PlayStation VR 2 will launch alongside the Sony PlayStation 5 during next year's holiday season (November through December 2020). However, there's absolutely no evidence to support this claim.

All we know for certain is that the PS5 will launch during this period. At least, that's what Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan told WIRED last week, with Lead System Architect Mark Cerny also confirming that the console will support ray tracing.

Other confirmed details include the PlayStation 5 coming equipped with a custom-made AMD Navi CPU, support for 8K Ultra HD visuals out of the box, and a brand new power-saving mode that's a lot more efficient than that of the PlayStation 4.