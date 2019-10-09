PS5 launch date and details confirmed by PlayStation 5 boss

Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that its next flagship console will be called the PlayStation 5 (PS5). He also revealed that it will hit the shelves in time for the next holiday season, which will span from November through December 2020.

That's not all he revealed, though.

Speaking to Wired, Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan and Lead System Architect Mark Cerny divulged that the PlayStation 5 will support ray tracing (a rendering technique that produces more realistic light and shadows), driven by GPU acceleration.

But wait, there's more.

The executives also revealed that physical games for the PS5 will come bundled on 100GB optical discs, inserted into an optical drive that doubles as a 4K Blu-ray player. However, installing titles will be a lot easier than it is with the current PlayStation 4.

"Rather than treating games like a big block of data," Cerny says, "we're allowing finer-grained access to the data." This could open up the door to modular installations, meaning you could choose to install just the multiplayer off the bat.

Of course, you will also have the option to install the rest of the title by simply popping the disc into the optical drive when it's time to dive into the campaign. Plus, you can choose to delete individual modules when you've completed them. Neat.

The PlayStation controller has been shown some love as well, Ryan notes. It now features "adaptive triggers" with resistance based on your activities as well as haptic feedback that's more lifelike than the rumble found on the existing model.

This can even affect the analog sticks, Wired adds.

All in all, the PS5 is shaping up to be one monster of a machine. Other confirmed details include a custom-made AMD Navi processor, support for 8K Ultra HD, and a new power-saving mode that consumes less juice than a PS4 when it's in standby.