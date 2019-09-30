This Sony PS5 feature could end the PlayStation vs Xbox battle once and for all

Can't figure out how to get to scale the wall and reach the helicopter? PlayStation Assist may be able to help

PS5 PlayStation 5
(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

By

For some, the best thing about a game is trying to figure out the next piece in the puzzle – which room to enter, block to move, or place to dig. For others, it's the worst thing ever and almost always results in them taking to YouTube in search of an all-too-popular tutorial video. But the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) could put an end to this.

Sony has reserved the rights to a new feature it calls PlayStation Assist. According to information included in the patent documentation, the tool uses AI to provide players with real-time assistance should they hit a dead-end. It's expected to do this by highlighting areas of interest in a scene, such as the location of a hidden safe.

The easiest way to visualise the feature in action (at least, from what we were able to discern from the brief explanation in the paperwork) is by picturing the particles that show up in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga when you need to assemble a structure. Something similar should happen when PlayStation Assist is triggered.

Sony is specific about when PlayStation Assist is to be used.

(Image credit: World Intellectual Property Organization)

It's unclear where the information will come from. However, we can see three sources. First, the developers could provide Sony with blueprints detailing how to complete each level. Second, the PlayStation 5 itself could use AI to solve the level. And third, it may analyse other people's gameplay and store first logical solution it observes.

If you haven't been keeping up with the leaks and rumours, the PS5 is said to be a beast of a console, bundling an AMD Ryzen-based octa-core CPU, a purpose-built GPU, a custom-made 3D audio chipset and ultra-fast SSD storage to boot. It's will also support 8K Ultra HD visuals and consume less power than the PlayStation 4.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.