This Sony PS5 feature could end the PlayStation vs Xbox battle once and for all

For some, the best thing about a game is trying to figure out the next piece in the puzzle – which room to enter, block to move, or place to dig. For others, it's the worst thing ever and almost always results in them taking to YouTube in search of an all-too-popular tutorial video. But the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) could put an end to this.

Sony has reserved the rights to a new feature it calls PlayStation Assist. According to information included in the patent documentation, the tool uses AI to provide players with real-time assistance should they hit a dead-end. It's expected to do this by highlighting areas of interest in a scene, such as the location of a hidden safe.

The easiest way to visualise the feature in action (at least, from what we were able to discern from the brief explanation in the paperwork) is by picturing the particles that show up in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga when you need to assemble a structure. Something similar should happen when PlayStation Assist is triggered.

Sony is specific about when PlayStation Assist is to be used. (Image credit: World Intellectual Property Organization)

It's unclear where the information will come from. However, we can see three sources. First, the developers could provide Sony with blueprints detailing how to complete each level. Second, the PlayStation 5 itself could use AI to solve the level. And third, it may analyse other people's gameplay and store first logical solution it observes.

If you haven't been keeping up with the leaks and rumours, the PS5 is said to be a beast of a console, bundling an AMD Ryzen-based octa-core CPU, a purpose-built GPU, a custom-made 3D audio chipset and ultra-fast SSD storage to boot. It's will also support 8K Ultra HD visuals and consume less power than the PlayStation 4.