Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K TV: Save $1,100 at Walmart, just in time for Christmas

There are few things in the world that excite the elves in the T3 grotto more than finding good deals before Christmas. We've been scouring the web for weeks hunting for the best and brightest to ensure that you don't over-spend on the latest tech this holiday season.

For every different need (alright, maybe not need... desire, then), we've found the very best deals around: laptops, Apple products, PlayStation, kettles, in-ear headphones, Lego, you name it, we've found a seriously great deal that could be perfect for you.

Now, we've found what could be the best smart tv deal in the US right now. Walmart has discounted the 65-inch version of Sony's BRAVIA Smart TV line by an incredible $1,100, making it $1,098 for a little while (even cheaper than it was on Black Friday, in fact). Check out the deal in full below:

Sony BRAVIA 65-inch 4K Smart TV | Was $2,198.00 | Sale price $1,098.00 | Available now from Walmart

Anyone who tells you the perfect TV doesn't exist has never seen Sony's 65-inch BRAVIA, complete with 4K. Thanks to some clever imaging wizardry, few TVs can come close to looking this good, both in terms of its physical appearance and picture.View Deal

With this TV, you'll have everything you could possibly ever want: incredible 4K picture quality, a whole range of apps, Google Assistant compatibility, upscaling for lower-quality content, and more.

There's a reason that Sony is known as one of the best TV manufacturers around and the BRAVIA line is why. You really won't find better than this. However, if you'd like to try, check out the best of Walmart's Christmas TV deals here. A merry Christmas to all, and to all a good binge-watch!