Some Google Pixel users just got a huge free software upgrade

When you're looking for a great Android phone without breaking the bank, the Google Pixel range is a fine choice. The current generation – Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro – offer killer specs for much less than other flagships on the market.

Now, users of Pixel devices are getting a massive software update. The upgrade affects those who are enlisted on the Android 14 beta program, and brings a whopping 34 bug fixes to the devices.

That should make a massive difference for users who are testing out the new features prior to them going live in the public release. It's worth noting that there don't appear to be any new features included, though the fixes should make more of the older features usable.

Among the highlights is a fix for Wi-Fi calling, which previously wouldn't work in some instances. Other users found that the system theme would change colour after rebooting the device. That should also be a thing of the past.

Drivers should also enjoy some upgrades here. Previously, an error message stating "No installed apps work with this USB Accessory" would appear when connecting the device to Android Auto. That should now be rectified, allowing users to utilise their phone apps on their in-car infotainment system as normal.

If you're already enrolled on the Android 14 beta program, you shouldn't need to do anything to gain the update. It should automatically arrive over the air to your device.

It's a great suite of upgrades. Getting this many bug fixes in one go should make the device feel like a completely different beast. Users will likely have a much better experience with their handset, as a result.

The full public release of Android 14 is expected next month. That means users who don't fancy using a less stable beta version can soon experience the new features on their own devices. The update seems to be a fairly minor one, though. The main features coming to devices are a back-arrow for easier navigation, and a reworked share screen.