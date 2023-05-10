Flippin' great Android 14 news: one of 2023's best folding phones to get update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After Google I/O , the Google Pixel Fold may be on your mind, but one of the best foldable phones already on the market is also getting an upgrade. The Oppo Find N2 Flip will be one of the first to get an Android 14 operating system.

Oppo’s clamshell phone runs on ColorOS, its own Android skin, and the company has been busy adding to it with a new Spotify feature and speech-to-text widget arriving only last week.

Android 14 integration, however, will bring with it a host of additional features “by combining cutting-edge hardware with unparalleled software,” according to Oppo. In fact, the developer version of its new Android 14.1-powered ColorOS is available for download right now, while users will be able to get hands-on later this year.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Some of the new features of Android 14 that we know so far include an improved share sheet (the menu when you swipe down from the top of an Android device) and an increased focus on privacy and security.

With foldable phones becoming more prominent, Android 14 also brings increased functionality for folding devices, while there is also talk one of the Apple iPhone’s most brilliant features could be coming to Android too.

But with the Pixel Fold now on the scene, the competition to design the best foldable OS has just stepped up a level. At least until Apple decides to get involved. For we users, however, the competition can only be a good thing in speeding up the refinement of what is still a nascent technology.