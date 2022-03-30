Smart bulb deal sees the Philips Hue Starter Kit drop to its cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for your next piece of smart tech, why not have a look at smart bulbs. The best smart bulbs can sync with other smart tech, change the mood and feel of your space and control your rooms.

Philips Hue has some of the best smart bulbs on the market and if you’re looking to update your lighting, you need to look into a Philips Hue Starter Kit. There’s a great deal on the Philips Hue Starter Kit right now at Amazon which takes this premium smart bulb and home kit down to its cheapest ever price.

View the Philips Hue Starter Kit deal here

Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is now just £86.50, saving shoppers £43.49 (33%). This is one of the best Philips Hue deals we’ve seen this month and is definitely something to take advantage of if you’re looking for your next smart home purchase.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with two white and colour ambiance B22 bulbs, Hue Button and Bridge. To get started, connect the Bridge to your router, screw in the bulbs and start customising your smart home lighting with the Philips Hue app. You can change the colour of the bulbs, sync them to movies and songs, and control them with your voice via Alexa, Apple or Google Assistant.

To view the Philips Hue Starter Kit deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more smart bulb deals.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £129.99, now £86.50 at Amazon

The Philips Hue Starter Kit is super easy to set up and use, making controlling your smart home much quicker and simpler. With the Philips Hue smart bulbs, you can choose between 16 million colours to set the tone of your rooms and sync with what you're watching or listening to for a more immersive experience.

If you already have a Philips Hue smart bulb system in place but are looking for a replacement bulb, Amazon also has some cheap deals on individual Philips Hue bulbs.

When shopping for Philips Hue items, keep an eye out for good bundle deals as you can often buy them together with Amazon Echo products for a full smart home setup.