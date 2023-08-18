Six exercises and this wrist-friendly circuit to improve overall body strength

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Keen to keep exercising, but are unable to because of your achy wrists? As long as your GP hasn’t advised against it, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t continue to workout. You simply need some alternative exercises that don’t put as much pressure on them, like this workout. It will continue to build up your overall strength, so you don’t need to worry about losing all your progress, and all you’ll need is a pair of light dumbbells.

As well as adapting your exercises for your weak wrists, it’s also important that you include a couple of exercises that strengthen them too (such as this speedy 10 minute forearm workout ). As, according to fitness brand DMoose , wrist strength is important for good grip, stability and it will reduce the likelihood of pain and carpal tunnel . There's also gym accessories you can buy to help support your wrists, like wrist wraps, but, again, you don't want to become too reliant on these as it's important you naturally build that strength back up.

This workout is a circuit, so you’ll do each exercise for 40 seconds with a 20 seconds rest. There’s six exercises altogether and you're aiming to complete four rounds in total. The great thing about this session is that it targets your entire body – so there’s moves for your core, upper and lower body. Just make sure you've got an exercise mat, as some moves are floor-based. Complete three to four times a week and you’ll feel stronger and fitter in no time. Here’s your workout:

Bicycle crunches

Dumbbell chest Press

Skullcrushers (lying on the floor)

Standing donkey kick (use a chair for balance)

Forearm plank with a reach

Split squat wood chop

Hopefully that felt a lot easier on your wrists than your usual workout. At T3 we have lots of low-impact workouts to accommodate aches and pains so you don't have to stop moving. If you also suffer from knee-pain, give this 15 minute knee-friendly circuit a go, or if you get niggles with your lower back there's this 10-minute stretch routine for back pain.