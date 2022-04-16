Save up to £700 on the 5-star Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This Easter weekend, there are many mattress deals from the top brands, including Emma, Simba and Eve Sleep. With up to 50% off mattress, toppers and other bedding, these offers are even bigger as they were on World Sleep Day so it’s a great time to upgrade your bed setup this bank holiday.

One of the best mattress brands, Simba is running its Easter sale with up to 45% off its popular hybrid mattress range. Our favourite deal from this sale is on the 5-star rated Simba Hybrid Pro mattress which has huge savings of up to £720 across all sizes.

View the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deal

Shop the full Simba Easter sale

Rated as the best mattress on the market and one of the best bed in a box mattress , the Simba Hybrid Pro is a premium mattress which offers premium support. We gave it 5 stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review and it won the T3 Award for Best Mattress in 2021.

Available in multiple sizes from single to super king, the Simba Hybrid Pro has some huge cash savings to take advantage of. Depending on the size, you can save £599.60 on the double, £660 on the king and £720 on the super king.

To view the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more mattress sales for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress (Double): was £1,499, now £899.40 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is made up of 7 layers, including a top breathable soft layer, wool layer, Simba-Pure foam layers and two layers of titanium Aerocoil springs – 5000 springs to be exact! It’s super comfortable, temperature regulating and has strong movement isolation.

