Shark launches its first robot vacuum cleaner in the UK, the Matrix Robot

Due to the huge popularity of the best cordless vacuum cleaners and best robot vacuum cleaners, there's not a lot that the industry hasn't already seen. It's an exciting time for home cleaning tech, with many brands releasing models that do a lot more than a simple suction.

One example of this is the launch of Shark's new Matrix Robot, a powerful cleaning device that combines suction and Sonic Mopping to effortlessly tackle dirt, pet hair and stubborn stains on both carpets and hard floors. Whilst Shark has previously released a range of robot vacuum cleaners in the US, this is the first robot vacuum the brand has launched in the UK.

Before you find out more, have you seen Shark's new air purifier? It lasts five years without a new filter, saving you time and money.

(Image credit: Shark)

With Precision Home Mapping technology and 360 Lidar vision, the Shark Matrix Robot navigates the home intelligently, ensuring deep cleaning whilst avoiding obstacles. Like a lot of other impressive robot vacuum cleaners, it has a bagless, self-emptying base with an Anti-Allergen Seal, keeping living spaces cleaner.

The Shark Matrix Robot uses a precise matrix grid to thoroughly clean floors from multiple angles, eliminating hidden dirt and debris. It also offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll for effective carpet cleaning, while also scrubbing hard floors to remove tough stains.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark Matrix Robot offers advanced connectivity for remote control and scheduling via an easy-to-use smartphone app, designed to enhance cleaning convenience even when away from home.

We're not entirely sure when the robot vacuum cleaner will be available to purchase, but it's expected to launch within the next few months. We'll update this page as soon as the news comes in.

If you're looking for a cordless model, check out our recent review of the new Shark Detect Pro.