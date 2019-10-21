Save up to 50% on this stylish Skagen hybrid smartwatch

If you're on the lookout for a stylish hybrid smartwatch without breaking the bank, then you're in luck because Watches2U has a sale on, and prices have been slashed by up to 50%.

Hybrid smartwatches blend classy, traditional looks with connected technology to give you the best of both worlds. They look like analogue timepieces, but under the skin, you'll find motion sensors and Bluetooth for fitness tracking, smartphone notifications, and amazing months-long battery life.

Best of all, this Skagen is a unique design and doesn't cost a fortune. With the latest sale, you can pick up this hybrid smartwatch for as little as £89.

Skagen Connected Mens Signatur Smartwatch | was £175 |now £89 at Watches2U

This piece incorporates a black leather strap with a stainless steel case and also a white dial. As well as a stylish, mechanical face, the watch is capable of counting your steps and vibrating for alerts. SKT1112 Skagen Connected men's watch comes in the box with a 2 years manufacturer certificate of warranty.View Deal

Skagen isn't the only hybrid smartwatch on offer in the Watches2U sale, there's a whole host of brands, including Fossil, Kate Spade, Guess, Michael Kors and more. Check out everything from the sale below: