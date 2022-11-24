Save up to 50% on affordable watches at Watch Pilot

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a brand-new watch then you've come to the right place. Watch Pilot currently has hundreds of affordable watches on sale with up to 50-percent off.

There are a number of great brands in the sale, including Tissot, Hamilton, Swatch and Junghans.

Watch Pilot Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

There are hundreds of excellent watches on sale, and the brands are a little more affordable than those in the Goldsmiths sale, which is also currently running.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the link above. These are our highlights from the sale:

(opens in new tab) Tissot PRX 40 205 Unisex Green Watch: was £295 , now £265.50 at Watch Pilot (save £30) (opens in new tab)

In 1978 the Tissot PRX was born, in 2021 Tissot revived this stylish model. The new Tissot PRX is a watch for those with passion for design and an eye for ingenuity. Its evocative and slim design makes it an uncompromising essential for all the design enthusiasts.

(opens in new tab) Junghans Form Quarz Men's Black Watch: was £401.80 , now £361.62 at Watch Pilot (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The Form combines classic watchmaking artistry with modern design. Alongside the three-dimensional dial, it also impresses with its ergonomic approach. Because good style is timeless, and the modern, unadorned Form is a master of reservation.

(opens in new tab) Swatch SUSB416 Black-One Unisex Black Watch: was £104 , now £93.60 at Watch Pilot (save £11) (opens in new tab)

The Sporty Black One (SUSB416) really makes a statement with the pushers, crown and sub-dials coloured in blue, red and yellow. It's loud, bold and, most importantly fun.

(opens in new tab) Swatch SO32B401 Rouge & Noir Men's Red Watch: was £78 , now £70.20 at Watch Pilot (save £8) (opens in new tab)

A true looker: featuring a solid matte red strap, loop, buckle & case, this BIOCERAMIC watch has a white dial and black print plus multicoloured hands.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton American Classic Intramatic Auto Men's Blue Watch: was £865 , now £778.50 at Watch Pilot (save £87) (opens in new tab)

With a striking two-tone dial, the Intra-Matic Automatic has a vintage-infused style that will transition from the office to a weekend getaway without missing a beat. Powered by our exclusive H-10 movement featuring the anti-magnetic alloy Nivachron, this standout 40mm timepiece is precise, reliable and full of character.

(opens in new tab) Casio G-Shock Men's Black Watch G-100-1BVMUR: was £100 , now £85 at Watch Pilot (save £15) (opens in new tab)

This G-Shock has all the hallmarks of a classic. With shock resistance, 200m water resistance, anti-magnetic resistance and more it's a perfectly balanced timepiece. Black resin band analogue and digital combination watch with black face highlighted with red detailing.