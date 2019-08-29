Save thousands on Omega watches in the latest Goldsmiths sale

Thinking of treating yourself to your first luxury Swiss watch? Or perhaps your existing collection is calling out for a new addition?
Well you're in luck, because the latest Goldsmiths sale has slashed the price of several Omega watches by thousands of pounds.
These limited-time offers include £3,000 off the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial, and a huge £4,000 off the rose gold Constellation Co-Axial 27mm ladies watch.
Omega is a real heavyweight in the Swiss watch industry, having produced James Bond's timepiece of choice for the last 24 years. It also makes the Speedmaster, the first and only watch to receive flight certification from Nasa, and worn on the Moon.
Goldsmith's current Omega discounts include three different models of Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m, each with a hefty £3,000 reduction.
There is also a £1,000 saving to be had on the Seamaster Aqua Terra 15m, and the Omega Constellation Globetrotter is down from £7,840 to £5,940.
As ever, Goldsmiths also offers finance options, where the aforementioned Seamaster can be had for £100.50 a month.
Purchases over £5,000 qualify for Goldsmiths' VIP concierge service with enhanced delivery options tailored to your needs.
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M | RRP £8,610 | Deal Price £6,610 | Save £2,000 (24%)
Save £2,000 on this high-performance Omega diving watch, with a 45.5mm case diameter, 600 metres of water resistance, and 8906 self-winding movement.View Deal
Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M | RRP £6,320 | Deal Price £5,320 | Save £1,000 (15%)
This stylish Omega Seamaster looks great with just about anything, whether it be a suit or beachwear. The stainless steel watch has a 43mm case, is water resistant to 150 metres and is powered by a 9605 self-winding mechanism.View Deal
Omega Constellation Globemaster Co-Axial | RRP £7,840 | Deal Price £5,940 | Save £1,900 (25%)
This Globemaster features 18ct gold Omega logo, hands and details, along with a stainless steel case and luxury leather strap. The watch offers a third hand for pointing to the month, has a large 55-hour power reserve, and is driven by an 8922 self-winding movement.View Deal
Omega Constellation Co-Axial 27mm | RRP £15,840 | Deal Price £11,840 | Save £4,000 (25%)
This rose gold ladies watch has a 27mm case diameter and a brown mother-of-pearl dial with diamond indexes. The watch is powered by a 8521 self-winding movement, is water-resistant to 100 metres, and has a 50-hour power reserve.View Deal
Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial | RRP £8,940 | Deal Price £6,940 | Save £2,000 (23%)
This model of Planet Ocean has a striking black and orange design with matching fabric strap. A purpose-built diving watch, this Seamaster can be taken to depths of 600 metres and its 9900 self-winding movement has a power reserve of 60 hours.View Deal