Save £80 on a new Nike Alphafly NEXT% with this unmissable Nike deal

Now, this is an awesome Nike running shoe deal if I ever saw one! Not sure what the reason is why SportsShoes.com put a massive discount on the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden running shoes – maybe it has something to do with the release of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 – but I don't actually care: all I have to know that now you can own these brilliantly fast running shoes for less than £200.

Buy the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden Edition: was £279.95, now £199.95 at SportsShoes.com (opens in new tab)

I'm actually shocked the OG Alphafly is so cheap. These shoes are definitely one of the best running shoes and the best Nike running shoes for people who like to run fast for long. They are like the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% but even faster. When I first saw them, I thought these were the silliest looking shoes, but man, are they fast!

Running shoe deal of the century? You can own a pair of one of the fastest and most sought-after running shoes in the world for under £200. These shoes won't ever get cheaper than this. Quite a few sizes are available still, probably not for too long!

Why should you buy the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

I can't believe I have to explain this. If you're even remotely interested in running shoes, you know how popular and successful these shoes are. Not only did Eliud Kipchoge brake the 2-hour marathon barrier in a prototype of the shoes but since then, many records were broken in the weirdly wonderful world of long distance running.

Even though the second iteration of the shoes is already available to buy (just about), this doesn't take away from the qualities of the first Alphafly. The shoes feature Nike's most resilient and responsive ZoomX foam, the same that made the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% so popular and successful.

[For the record, the NEXT% 2 is also cheaper at SportsShoes.com right now (opens in new tab).]

The Alphafly also has a full-Length Carbon Fibre Plate to add a bit of extra spring to your stride. And when I say 'a bit', I mean 'a lot'. The FlyKnit-AtomKnit upper has been specifically designed for the Aplhafly franchise to reduce weight and provide breathability and comfort.

Just buy the damn shoes already.