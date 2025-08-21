Apple Watch could be getting a feature that was removed from iPhone a while back

Quick Summary A leak suggests that the new Apple Watch could feature a Touch ID biometric security layer – something that was removed from iPhones after the third-gen iPhone SE. This was found in a line of Apple code suggesting the company is already preparing for the announcement of a Touch ID toting Apple Watch.

Apple may have just leaked its own plans for an Apple Watch upgrade in the form of Touch ID.

Spotted in internal developer software code published by Apple, there are many references to upcoming releases. Spotted by Macworld, it points out there are references to a 5G MacBook Pro and more, but the Apple Watch mention stands out most.

The code suggests that Apple is exploring ways to integrate a form of Touch ID biometric recognition directly into the new Apple Watch.

Is Touch ID on Apple Watch real?

Apple has apparently been already experimenting with biometrics on the Watch. Specifically, this code refers to the 2026 Apple Watch models and makes mention of AppleMesa. This name has long been the company's internal codename for Touch ID, even though it already ditched the tech in favour of Face ID on iPhones.

It's worth noting that since this code is meant for internal use only, this could still be in the early stages of development. Although that 2026 mention would suggest it's pretty far along.

iPhone (Image credit: Leon Poultney)

How would Touch ID on Apple Watch work? So far there have been two suggestions based on previous leaks. The first is integrating the Touch ID recognition into the side button on the Apple Watch - somethings that's already appeared in Apple patents.

The second would be to put the fingerprint recognition tech in the display. There is a third option, where Apple places the Touch ID on the underside of the watch in some way.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Presumably, all this will mean if you take off your Apple Watch and put it back on, the authentication process will be far more straight-forward. It should also mean more independence for the Watch to be used independently of the iPhone.

Other rumours suggest Apple Intelligence will play a bigger role on the new Apple Watch – giving more voice controls and, again, meaning less need for an iPhone as part of that setup. This could be where that Touch ID security comes in very helpful.

This next model is being referred to as Watch8. Since the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and Series 11 are all classed as the Watch7 family due to similar looks, this could mean a big jump is coming in 2026.

The Watch8 models are expected to have a new, more powerful, CPU as well as other external hardware and sensor changes rumoured. When they are due to arrive, other than 2026, is less clear.