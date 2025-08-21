Seismic Amazon decision could make the next Fire tablet an essential buy

Quick Summary Amazon's Fire tablets could see a shift in how they run in the future, if a new report is to be believed. It's claimed that Amazon is considering ditching its own FireOS system in favour of Android, for a new Fire tablet that could cost $400.

Amazon has been in the tablet market for a long time with the first Fire tablet launching way back in 2011. The range includes a selection of screen sizes, as well as specific kids edition models too, and all the models run on Amazon's proprietary software.

That software, called FireOS, is based on Android but it has custom modifications that see it run more like a different operating system entirely. As such, there's no access to the Google Play Store with any apps having to be downloaded from Amazon' App Store instead, where there's not as much choice.

That has led to some frustration over the years – not only for users of the Fire Tablets, but app developers who have to create separate versions of their apps specifically for the Amazon tablets. But things might change as early as next year, if a report by Reuters is accurate.

Could Amazon move to using Android?

Its sources claim that Amazon has plans to release a higher-end tablet running on Android for the first time.

The project is apparently known internally as Kittyhawk and if successful, it's thought that the new model will be better for users.

"Fire tablets could be more desirable for consumers who crave compatibility with other Android devices," said people allegedly familiar with the matter.

They also added that it could be "delayed or cancelled over financial or other concerns" though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Amazon didn't comment when asked by Reuters, and the site wasn't able to determine any more details on the upcoming tablet other than that the price tag could be around $400.

That would be almost double the cost of the current top-end Fire Max 11 Tablet, and more expensive than Apple's entry level iPad, the iPad (A16).

Nothing is confirmed for now, of course, but if Amazon does move to Android, it could make future Fire tablets more appealing to those that may have previously been put off by the more restrictive FireOS software.