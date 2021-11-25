Save big on subscriptions in the Black Friday sales, including Adobe, Disney+ & Peloton

Black Friday is so close, we can almost taste it! Around this time of year, customers are often distracted by the amazing price cuts on things they’ve been saving up for, like TVs, laptops, smartwatches, cameras and more. But one thing that you should be taking advantage of in the Black Friday deals are subscriptions.

Whether you’re keen to learn a new language, start your fitness journey or just save some cash on magazines, subscription deals can save you a huge amount of money monthly and annually.

From brands like Adobe, Amazon, Disney+ and more, we’ve found the top 12 subscription deals in the Black Friday sales.

The best Black Friday subscription deals

Adobe: Get 39% off All Apps Creative Cloud subscriptions Adobe: Get 39% off All Apps Creative Cloud subscriptions

If you’re looking to upgrade your graphic design, editing or photography skills, you’ll love this deal from Adobe Creative Cloud. Simply subscribe to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan and you get access to a full suite of industry-leading apps at a discounted price. Normally, a subscription would cost £49.94 but now, you can get it for £30.34, and students can save even more!

Amazon Prime: Get 3 months of selected channels for 99p Amazon Prime: Get 3 months of selected channels for 99p

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you can get 3 months of featured channels at just 99p a month. These channels include BritBox, Acorn TV, Hallmark TV, Shudder, Crime Investigation, MUBI, BFI Player and Sundance Now. There are also good movie deals where you can rent or buy films like In The Heights, The Father and Venom at cheaper prices. This offer is valid until Cyber Monday so you’ll have to be quick on this one.

Audible: Get 3 months of Audible membership for 99p Audible: Get 3 months of Audible membership for 99p

If you’re looking to explore the world of audio books, Audible is offering 3 months of membership for just 99p, for new and trial eligible customers. In this deal, the first month is 99p and months 2 and 3 are free! You can get one title to download and keep each month plus unlimited listening from a wide range of fiction and nonfiction titles, podcasts and select Audible Originals. Offer ends 30th November.

Babbel: 50% off all subscriptions Babbel: 50% off all subscriptions

If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language or improve your current skills, now is the time with Babbel’s incredible Black Friday deal. Babbel is offering 50% off on their subscriptions so you can choose whatever language you like and get half price on either the 12 month (was £71.88, now £35.94) or 6 month (was £44.94, now £22.47) plans.

The Body Coach App: £30 off your annual subscription The Body Coach App: £30 off your annual subscription

Joe Wicks, a.k.a The Body Coach, changed the world of exercise last year, with his HIIT-style workouts and his successful P.E. with Joe during lockdown. The Body Coach App offers meals, workouts and tracking to help you boost your fitness and achieve your goals. Available on both iOS and Android, the Body Coach App is offering £30 off the annual subscription fee this Black Friday.

Disney+: Save 15% on annual subscription Disney+: Save 15% on annual subscription

Disney+ has quickly become an extremely popular streaming service, with its huge selection of Disney, Pixar and Marvel films, and the addition of more adult content from STAR. In their Black Friday sale, Disney+ are giving you the chance to save over 15% on their annual subscription.

Fender Play: Free subscription for 3 months Fender Play: Free subscription for 3 months

For beginner musicians, Fender Play is the online learning app for guitar, ukulele and bass. To get you started, Fender is offering new Fender Play users a combination of 50% off annual plans and has made it free for 3 months until the end of 2021. If you’ve wanted to improve your guitar skills or you’ve always wanted to give the bass a try, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this great deal from Fender.

NOW TV: 50% off the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle NOW TV: 50% off the NOW TV Entertainment & Cinema bundle

Another popular streaming service, NOW TV’s £2.50 Black Friday deal is an absolute steal! NOW TV is currently offering 50% off their Entertainment and Cinema bundle, giving you access to thousands of TV shows and movies. This means you get four month’s access for £9.98, which totals to just £2.50 a month!

Peloton: Save £300 on the Peloton Bike+ Peloton: Save £300 on the Peloton Bike+

If you’re looking to add to your home gym, you can’t go wrong with a Peloton. Peloton have hit it out of the park with this rare Black Friday deal, helping you save up to £300. Their Bike Essentials packages have been cut by £145 and their Bike+ Essentials, including the Bike+ has received the biggest deal of £300 off. The Peloton app is also discounted, so new app members can get 2 months of workouts for free.

Sky: Best ever prices across broadband, Sky Q and data plans Sky: Best ever prices across broadband, Sky Q and data plans

This Black Friday, Sky has a bunch of deals on their broadband, phone plans and SIM bundles. Starting off with broadband, you can get SkyQ and Superfast Broadband at just £32 a month for 18 months. If you just want Superfast Broadband on its own, Sky has a limited time offer where you can get £25 a month for 18 months. Finally, you can save up to £540 on phone and data plans, with 50% off 60GB data plans on iPhones and Samsung phones.

Sunday Times Wine Club: 30% off reds, whites and mixed boxes Sunday Times Wine Club: 30% off reds, whites and mixed boxes

The Sunday Times Wine Club is what originally got me into Black Friday. I took advantage of this deal a couple years ago and I’m still a subscriber today. If you’re a wine aficionado, the Sunday Times Wine Club have incredible deals on individual reds, whites and Proseccos. If you’re interested in a box (perfect for Christmas), you can get 30% off your first box and it’ll come with free glasses and delivery. Trust me when I say you won’t want to miss this!