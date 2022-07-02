Samsung TVs are getting this cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Great news for gamers who own 2022 Samsung TVs: the new Samsung Gaming Hub is now rolling out to the best Samsung TVs including its Neo QLED 8K TVs, Neo QLED 4K TVs, OLED TVs and the Smart Monitor Series too. And that’s not all. As of today, the Xbox app is available for the same TVs so you can play hundreds of cloud-enabled Xbox games without needing a console.

As exciting as the Xbox app is, it’s just the start. Samsung hasn’t just teamed up with Microsoft. It’s also bringing Nvidia GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and in the not too distant future, Amazon Luna.

If you don’t already have a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you do have one of Samsung’s 2022 TVs, the Samsung Gaming Hub is a massive upgrade.

(Image credit: Samsung)

All the games, no console required

We've known about the Samsung Gaming Hub for a while now: it was announced at CES 2022. It's essentially the gaming version of the TV hub that shows you all your available streaming services, so if you subscribe to, say, Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia then you'll be able to play them right on your TV. All you need to provide is a controller.

I've been doing a fair bit of cloud gaming lately and I'm genuinely impressed. On a decent broadband connection the only indication that I'm not playing a native game, other than the initial load time, is that it's in HD rather than the 4K my consoles put out. So it's testament to just how powerful today's best TVs have become that you can access these streaming services without needing a dongle or additional hardware of any kind.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is rolling out to compatible TVs starting this week, and the Xbox app is available from today.