Samsung offers Galaxy Watch Active FREE with any S20+ or S20 Ultra purchase

For anyone who has been thinking of upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra then now is a great time to do so.

That's because Samsung has just dropped a limited-time deal whereby if you pick up one of the handsets then you get a totally free Galaxy Watch Active worth £199.

There are over 30 different participating retailers in the deal, too, including all the major UK networks (apart from EE) and popular, cheap retailers like Amazon.

Both the S20+ and S20 Ultra are superb Android phones, while the Galaxy Watch Active is premium, beautiful smart watch that was well-received on review.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below, along with a list of the participating retailers:

Free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | With any Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra purchase | Available now

This is a great deal from Samsung, who are running a limited-time offer whereby if you buy either a Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra right now then you can claim a Galaxy Watch Active for free. This offer ends of May 5, 2020.View Deal

Here is the list of participating retailers in the UK:

Samsung Experience Store

Samsung Kings Cross

Samsung Shop Online

Amazon.co.uk (sold & dispatched by Amazon only)

AO Mobile

AO.com

Argos

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse Business

Currys PC World

Dixons Travel

e2save

Giff Gaff

Harrods

ID Mobile

John Lewis

Littlewoods

Microsoft

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

O2 Business

Phonespot

Selfridges

Sky

Tekzone (Selfridges)

Tesco

The Smartphone Company

Three

Very

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

By bagging a new Samsung Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra at one of these retailers you can then claim the Galaxy Watch Active worth £199 for free.

Claiming the watch is very straightforward, too. All you have to do is boot up the new device, log in to the Samsung members App, submit your proof of purchase (your receipt) and then kick back and wait for the Galaxy Watch Active to be dispatched to your door within 30 days of your claim being validated.

For even more great phone deals be sure to check out T3's best phone deals guide, while for the best prices on the S20+ and S20 Ultra right now consult the deals charts below.