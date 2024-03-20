Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 suddenly drops to OnePlus-beating price

You don't have to be the fashion police to know that foldable phones are super cool. But you know what's not cool? Unaffordable price tags. Well, thanks to this latest deal in the Amazon Spring Sale that's no longer the case.

Right now you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for £1299 on Amazon. That's the lowest it has ever been and a massive £750 saving. More importantly, after OnePlus struck the first blow in the battle of the folding phones with its OnePlus Open sale, this new deal sees Samsung's foldable drop below its rival.

The Z Fold 5 is Samsung's foldable darling, but this latest price drop sees it dip into Z Flip 5 territory, so if you don't fancy a clamshell fold, this could be the way to go. Of course, the biggest advantage of the Z Fold 5 is pure-screen real estate. Unfolded you get a gigantic 7.6-inch display that essentially turns it into a mini tablet, especially when combined with the included S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CHJQP47G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Was £2049 now £1299



Super chic, now without the designer price tag, Samsung's flagship foldable boasts a lush 7.6-inch display and undoubted wow factor. It also sports a high-powered chipset and strong battery performance.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which while no longer the latest chipset is still a flagship-level spec capable of handling anything you can throw at it. That setup also scores it a very respectable battery life that should see you through the day easily and quietly impressive charging capabilities, at full charging speed we filled up the whole battery in just 80 minutes, not bad at all.

Durability is also a concern for foldable phones but the Z Fold 5 has no such worries. It sports Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back and boasts an IPX8 water resistance rating, although that does leave it somewhat vulnerable to dust.

The camera is probably the biggest disappointment on this phone and something that the OnePlus doesn't struggle with, but if you've set your heart on the Samsung, this is the time to buy.