Samsung Galaxy X folding phone confirmed as launching this year

Mere days after T3 reported that the Samsung Galaxy X was going to launch in 2018 comes confirmation that the much-hyped Samsung folding phone will be unveiled by the end of the year.

This dramatic revelation means that Samsung will release the world's first phone with a foldable screen, beating off a raft of competitors including Huawei, Apple, Motorola and more who have been racing to release their own folding screen devices.

The news comes via TechRadar, who report on an interview that Samsung CEO DJ Koh ran with American news site CNBC, where Koh said that "it's time to deliver" on a Samsung-made foldable device, before hinting that it could be unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference in November.

Watch how the Samsung Galaxy X folding phone could look now in this video:

That depiction of the Samsung folding phone, courtesy of mobile industry designer TechConfigurations, while unofficial does come close to another statement made by Koh in the CNBC, with the CEO noting that:

"You can use most of the uses ... on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it."

Could we see a phone that can bend in a two-thirds configuration? Or will it have a less crazy clam shell folding design, which was teased earlier in the year?

Right now we're guessing the latter, but it looks like we won't have to wait long to find out for sure, as Koh's comments hinting while the Samsung folding phone won't likely be in people's hands until early 2019, looks nailed on to be revealed in only a few months time.