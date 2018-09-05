The Samsung Galaxy S10 in this video is a gorgeous new iPhone X killer

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to be one of the best, most powerful phones ever made, and a major competitor to Apple's new iPhone X. And now, thanks to a gorgeous show-all video, we've got a mouth-watering vision of just how much of a stone-cold stunner the Galaxy S10 is going to be.

The video, which shows the Samsung Galaxy S10 in full, reveals a simply beautiful smartphone equipped with a near bezel-less, sexy-as-hell, curved Infinity Display, dual-front camera system with biometric sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, and triple rear camera array.

Check out the stunning Galaxy S10 video in full below:

Interestingly, the video also shows off another Samsung Galaxy S10 model with two rear cameras instead. This would make sense as it has been rumoured that the S10 range will actually include three different models, a Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and an entry-level, budget Galaxy S10.

The awesome S10 video comes courtesy of celebrated mobile phone industry designer Concept Creator, who specialises in creating beautiful and detailed concept videos for upcoming devices based on all available information to date. And, as such, these devices can be very, very accurate when compared to the finished model.

A Samsung Galaxy S10 that looks this good and is equipped this well? We'd bite our own hand off to get one and, without doubt, it would cause Apple cause for concern, as it would be massive threat to its new iPhone X flagship.

Hopefully we will get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 range at CES 2019, before a full-on showstopper reveal at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Lead image credit: Concept Creator