Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a brilliant free smart home upgrade

Anyone on the lookout for the best smartwatch will know all about the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Built by the same company that brought us top Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch range became a staple choice for anyone who fancied a smartwatch, but wasn't keen on the Apple Watch.

As you may expect, the Galaxy Watch range is packed with features. Just yesterday, we reported on an upgrade which enabled users to control their phone camera from their watch.

Now, users have got another upgrade, which will enable more control over their smart home from their watch. The update enables users to view the video feed from their Ring doorbell or Nest camera on their smartwatch. Plus, users with a Ring doorbell will be able to speak with visitors via their watch, using a two-way intercom.

It's a substantial upgrade which will make smart living much more convenient. Users will be able to interact more seamlessly with visitors, even when they aren't home, or don't have their phone to hand.

In addition, users will gain the ability to control other connected smart devices via the SmartThings app. Smart blinds, air purifiers and thermostats can all be adjusted from the watch app in the new update, in addition to the list of devices which were already controllable, such as smart TV's, lighting and smart speakers.

It's a brilliant boost for Galaxy Watch users. As smart devices make their way into more and more homes, being able to control them easily is a top priority for many. Samsung are really leading the pack on this front, offering an integration that is second to none.

As ever with Samsung updates, don't be alarmed if you don't see it right away. These things are usually rolled out gradually over a period of days and weeks.