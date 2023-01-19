Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a brilliant free camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, but don't fancy picking up an Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is likely near the top of your list. The Korean tech giants have a stellar reputation thanks to years of producing fantastic Android phones and have used that experience to build a host of sublime wristwear, too.

And great news – users of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a brilliant upgrade. They'll now be able to control even more camera actions on their Samsung Galaxy phone directly from the watch.

The update – found on firmware version R900XXU1AWA3 – brings control over zoom to the watch camera controller. Users can either pinch the screen or rotate the bezel on their watch to zoom in and out. That comes in addition to the viewfinder and shutter release capabilities that were already possible.

It's worth noting that the feature is only available when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone – bad news for users who pair a Galaxy watch with a handset from a different brand.

For an all-Samsung ecosystem, though, its a great upgrade. Being able to control your phones camera functionality from your watch opens up new realms of creative possibility. Everything from getting into the shot, to making adjustments without needing to touch your phone – and potentially disturb your composition! – is possible.

As ever with Samsung roll-outs, don't panic if you haven't got access right away. The release will be gradually unveiled across devices, usually over a period of a few days and weeks.