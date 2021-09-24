Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is stunning in its exclusive Thom Browne Edition

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition - and it’s pretty swish. Samsung has previously partnered with designer Thom Browne for limited edition variants of its smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.

In what is another offshoot of Samsung's continuing collaboration with Thom, the tech giant will now launch the limited-release smartwatch on September 29 for $799.99.

The smartwatch comes with five Thom Browne watch faces preloaded, sporting a rhodium-plated casing to gives it an extra silky sheen. The Thom Browne edition Galaxy Watch 4 supports customization, letting users swap between three interchangeable straps, including, rubber, leather, and fabric options.

But what good is a luxury smartwatch if it’s without all the fitness tracking features we expect to see in the best smartwatch devices? To be clear: Samsung hears you loud and clear, with the Galaxy Watch 4 Thom Browne Edition keeping all necessary fitness features offered by the original models. This means the device can measure your blood oxygen, stress levels, water intake, and sleep patterns.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Ever since Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event last month, two standalone Thom Browne Edition bundles have debuted with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, respectively. Each of these bundles came with a Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 edition, as well, though it hasn't been possible to buy the Watch 4 Thom Browne Edition until now.

If all the glitz and glamour of the Thom Browne smartwatch has left you yearning for something in-between, then you can always check out our rundown of the best hybrid smartwatches for devices that tread the line between style and smarts.