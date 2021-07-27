Samsung Unpacked 2021, how to watch the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold and more

Samsung’s Unpacked events are one of the staples of the tech year. Similar to Apple’s big launch events, they are the time when Samsung lets us in on what it’s been working on and shows off the devices that customers are going to excitedly buy on their next pay day.

Like Apple, Samsung has a leaking problem though, which means by the time the event actually rolls around we’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming. And this year is no exception as there have been lots of renders already shown on Twitter that give some of the game away.

But leaks of this kind are to be expected, and ultimately just demonstrate how passionate people are about what Samsung is up to. So with the date set, let’s take a look at the details

How to watch Samsung Unpacked

Because of the way the world is these days, Unpacked is more open to anyone. All you need to do is be tuned into the Samsung live feed on the company’s YouTube channel. On August 11 point your web browser at youtube.com/samsung and you’ll see their stream listed. The show starts at 3pm in the UK, 10am ET and 7am PT

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Although it looked like this phone would launch at the next Unpacked, this now seems unlikely. However it’s not all bad news, as rumours suggest that it could simply appear later in the summer. There are suggestions that this is related to the global chip shortage that is ruining literally everything at the moment.

We remain confident that this phone is on the way, as Evan Blass Tweeted images of the device that look super-official. We’ll keep you updated on any news as we get it.

(Image credit: FrontTron via Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Flip 3 is one of Samsung’s most exciting devices. We didn’t get new folding phones back in January when the S21 launched, so it stands to reason that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the things Samsung is launching at August’s Unpacked.

The keen-eyed amongst you might be saying “but, this is the second phone to bear the Flip name” and you are, of course, quite correct. It appears that Samsung might be trying to give this device naming parity with the Z Fold. The suggestion is that the 5G model was actually version 2, which feels like a bit of a cheat but honestly but matching numbers does make aesthetic sense.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

You can’t help but get a little bit excited about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This phone started life as an expensive prototype that early adopters could buy. It has, however, become a more practical device in its second iteration and the third will obviously be the best yet. The big challenge for Samsung isn’t convincing people they want this device, because quite a few do. The issue is making it affordable enough to be a practical option for the average person.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Watch 4 might be two watches. One, the Galaxy Watch 4, which will replace the Galaxy Watch Active and a second, Called the Galaxy Watch Classic which will be the new version of the Galaxy Watch 3.

This will also be an interesting launch, because Google and Samsung have done a deal to bring Samsung’s Tizen platform for watches into the Google ecosystem. The new Wear OS will be a pairing of both, drawing features from Samsung’s range, and Google’s existing operating system. This could usher in a new era of smartwatches, and may finally offer some competition to the Apple juggernaut. Details are, however, still pretty sketchy about what devices will be supporting this and how Google will manage older devices without annoying owners.

We’ll see on August 11 how all of this unfolds.