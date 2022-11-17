Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 Pro just got a serious style upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has revealed the prices for a pair of new metal watch straps for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 Pro wearables.

Available in the US and UK, the first strap is a Milanese band similar to what's also offered with the Apple Watch. Designed to fit the 40mm version of both the Watch 4 and Watch 5, the band is available in silver and black, and is priced at $99.99 in the US.

In the UK the price is £84, but Samsung is currently running a deal on its UK site, which lowers the price to a more reasonable £58.80.

But if you thought that was a pricey addition for your Samsung smartwatch, wait until you see the price of the equally new titanium link bracelet. Only available for the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and offered in black or grey, the titanium strap carries a price tag of $299.99 in the US and £259 in the UK.

Again, Samsung’s UK store currently has a few prices reduced, and for now the titanium band is £181.30, representing a saving of almost £80.

The Milanese strap is offered in small/medium and medium/large size options, which both carry the same price. The titanium band comes in one size, but features eight links that can be removed to make it smaller – and instead of the fiddly link screws many watch fans will be familiar with, Samsung has employed a push-button system that means links can be removed without tools.

Both straps look good, in our opinion, and suit the Samsung watches well. But we’ll be interested to see how well they sell, especially given the high price of the titanium band. Also a concern is how early adopters of the titanium strap have reported (opens in new tab) how a weak magnetic clasp means the band opens more easily than it should. We’re intrigued to see if these are isolated cases or if Samsung needs to implement a hardware fix for its pricey new watch accessory.