Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatch to get a serious storage boost

We recently learnt that Samsung is working on a new smartwatch, potentially to replace either the Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Over the last few weeks we have learned about the mystery smartwatch’s model numbers and battery size, and now we are hearing the wearable will have 8GB of storage. This is double that of Samsung’s current smartwatches, which are limited to 4GB.

That is according to SamMobile, which has a good track record for Samsung news.

Doubling the storage is also what Apple did with its latest Watch Series 5, although this saw an increase from 16GB on the Series 4 to 32GB on the latest model, four times that expected from Samsung’s next timepiece.

Just as it does on smartphones, increasing a smartwatch’s storage means extra space for more applications and music, which can be held locally instead of streamed over a potentially patchy Bluetooth or 4G connection.

As well as the extra storage, it is understood the new Samsung watch will have a 330mAh battery, which is a fair bit larger than the 247mAh cell fitted to the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 currently on sale.

Given very little has leaked out for now, we doubt the new Galaxy watch will feature at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11. Instead, we expect to see the Galaxy S20 smartphone family and new folding Galaxy Z Flip there, with the new smartwatch coming later in 2020.

