Samsung Galaxy users just got a free upgrade – and it could save your life

It's fair to say that phones have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether it's for keeping up with current events, snapping pictures of your latest meal, or simply staying in touch with family and friends, these pocket-sized powerhouses have become indispensable.

But would you call them life saving? Chances are, outside of a few select circumstances, you probably wouldn't.

That could all be about to change for users of Samsung phones, though. That's because there's a new update coming to the Samsung Health app – and it might just save your life.

The new feature allows users to track their medication in the app. Users can log the shape and colour of the pill itself, while also inputting data about the dosage and time when it should be taken. Users can setup reminders to alert them to take their medication, and even get reminders to order a refill when needed.

That's a really brilliant feature. For some, taking their medication at the right time can be the difference between life and death. Remembering to take them, though – particularly as you get older – can be a struggle.

This feature takes some of the guesswork out, and should enable users to more confidently and accurately track their intake. I can think of elder family members who would really benefit from this kind of technology.

To get the new feature on your device, you'll need to update the Health app to version 6.26 or later. That should be rolling out later this week, though don't panic if you don't have it right away. These kinds of updates are almost always rolled out in stages anyway, so it might take a few days to hit your handset.

Still, it's worth keeping an eye out for. Whether you're looking to keep track of your own medication or have a loved one you'd like to assist, this could be a great benefit for Samsung phone users.