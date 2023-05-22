Samsung Galaxy users just got a cool free internet upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung phones are some of the most popular on the market. That's largely thanks to the power and capability of flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which represents one of the best Android phones on the market.

That also makes for a lot of users of the Samsung Internet application. Those users just got a couple of cool new features, too, as Samsung continue to update and improve their browser.

First, a feature from a previous beta has made its way onto the stable public version. Users now have the option to place the URL bar at either the top or bottom of the screen. That's handy for one handed operation, where everything is conveniently located.

It's also coming to tablets for the first time. That's a great boost. If you use a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – which packs a whopping 14.6-inch display – the top and bottom of the display can be miles apart. Moving the bar to the bottom makes it easier to use.

That's not all. For the first time, the bookmark and tab bars will also move down to the bottom, too. Previously, those disappeared if you opted to have the address bar at the bottom. They aren't independently selectable, but it's still a nice boost.

There's also a notable update for those who run with lots of tabs open at once. Currently, the browser has a 100 tab limit in place. Once you hit 100 tabs, each new tab will delete the oldest one you've had open.

That isn't changing, but Samsung are implementing a notification when you hit 99 tabs, as well as a pop-up asking if you want to re-open the closed tab. That's a nice addition, and should help to ensure you don't lose anything you've been holding onto for a while.