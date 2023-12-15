Samsung Galaxy S24 price tag could be a pleasant surprise

Can you believe it's almost 2024? As well as us all getting older, that also means that Samsung will soon be releasing a new generation of phones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. From what we've heard from early rumours, they sound like an impressive set of phones with some new camera tricks and even satellite text messaging.

With new iterations, however, you often expect to have to swallow some bad news as well, namely a bigger price tag. Certainly, that was the case with the Google Pixel 8 this year. But that doesn't look like the case with Samsung this time around.

According to the Korean publication Hankyung, the S24 range will launch at the same price as last year's S23 models, this looks to be the case for all three of the standard S24, the S24 Plus and the S24 Ultra. That's great news.

But how can Samsung afford to do this at a time when components are getting more and more expensive?

(Image credit: Onleaks)

According to the same outlet, the rumoured switch in some regions from the S23's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to an Exynos chip (Samsung's own silicon) is a cost-saving measure to keep performance up and price down. Now Exynos chips are not considered by everyone to be on par with their Snapdragon equivalent, so it is thought the S24 Ultra will still have a Qualcomm chip (reportedly a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), but its cost will be offset by the Exynos specs of the S24 and S24 Plus.

Obviously, we hope there won't be a massive disparity between the performance of each phone but it does seem like they will at least share the same impressive display, with it possibly reaching up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

We'll have to wait and see, but hopefully not too long. Samsung pretty much always launches its new flagship phones in January or February.