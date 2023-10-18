All Samsung Galaxy S24 models could have the same display features, no matter what you pay

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones could launch as soon as January 2024 and so those looking to upgrade will soon have a big decision on their hands – which model should they opt for?

All are likely to be in the consideration for the best Android phones of 2024 but the choice will more than likely come down to your budget.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the flagship but will also likely set you back over £1,250. You might prefer to miss out on some of the higher level features, therefore and snag an S24 or S24+ instead, in order to save a few pennies.

One good bit of news is that, no matter which you choose, you are unlikely to have to skimp on display features. It is claimed that all three models in the forthcoming family will share similar screen capabilities.

According to Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), all of the handsets will feature LTPO M13 OLED panels and achieve a brightness of 2,500 nits. That marks a significant step up from the S23 series phones and levels the playing field somewhat.

This information is obtained from Samsung Display.The base model of the S24 shares the same display features as the Plus/Ultra, except for the resolution. All models feature LTPO, M13, and a brightness of 2500 nits. pic.twitter.com/Zl6pjAN00pOctober 17, 2023 See more

There will be a few differences when it comes to resolution and size though. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch FHD panel, while the S24+ model will step that up to 6.7-inches and WQHD.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely be 6.8-inches and WQHD+. It could also be the only one with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Still, the look of each display should dazzle, regardless of how much you spend.

Other rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets will be available with two processing options. This is like previous S-series phones from the brand but wasn't the case with last year's refresh.

Depending on your region, it is thought your new device will either sport a deca-core Exynos 2400 chipset, or the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU.

We will find out early next year, with the strongest tip currently suggesting that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on 18 January. We'll update when we have more information.