All Samsung Galaxy S24 models could have the same display features, no matter what you pay

Only difference will be resolution, it's claimed

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones could launch as soon as January 2024 and so those looking to upgrade will soon have a big decision on their hands – which model should they opt for?

All are likely to be in the consideration for the best Android phones of 2024 but the choice will more than likely come down to your budget.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the flagship but will also likely set you back over £1,250. You might prefer to miss out on some of the higher level features, therefore and snag an S24 or S24+ instead, in order to save a few pennies.

One good bit of news is that, no matter which you choose, you are unlikely to have to skimp on display features. It is claimed that all three models in the forthcoming family will share similar screen capabilities.

According to Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), all of the handsets will feature LTPO M13 OLED panels and achieve a brightness of 2,500 nits. That marks a significant step up from the S23 series phones and levels the playing field somewhat.

See more

There will be a few differences when it comes to resolution and size though. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch FHD panel, while the S24+ model will step that up to 6.7-inches and WQHD.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely be 6.8-inches and WQHD+. It could also be the only one with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Still, the look of each display should dazzle, regardless of how much you spend.

Other rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets will be available with two processing options. This is like previous S-series phones from the brand but wasn't the case with last year's refresh.

Depending on your region, it is thought your new device will either sport a deca-core Exynos 2400 chipset, or the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU.

We will find out early next year, with the strongest tip currently suggesting that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on 18 January. We'll update when we have more information.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest